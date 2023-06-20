Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Stepson of Missing Billionaire on Titanic Submarine Attends Blink-182 Concert

Titanic Rescue Brit. Billionaire Passenger's Stepson ... Attends Blink-182 Show During Rescue Mission

6/20/2023 9:17 AM PT
Hamish Harding
The clock's ticking for rescuers to find the 5 people missing on a sub aimed at exploring the Titanic wreckage ... but that's not stopping the stepson of one of the passengers from enjoying his favorite band, Blink-182.

British billionaire explorer, Hamish Harding, is among those onboard OceanGate Expeditions' Titan, a carbon-fiber submersible. Harding's stepson, Brian Szasz, posted about Harding's disappearance on Facebook Monday ... writing, "Hamish my stepdad is lost in a submarine thoughts and prayers that the rescue mission will be successful."

hamish harding step son brian szasz facebook

Just a few minutes after posting about the rescue mission, Brian revealed he was attending a Blink-182 show in San Diego, posting a pic of himself outside the venue.

hamish harding step son brian szasz blink 182 concert facebook

Clearly recognizing some people might take it the wrong way, Brian writes, "It might be distasteful being here but my family would want me to be at the Blink-182 show as it’s my favorite band and music helps me in difficult times!♥️🙏🏽"

As we reported, OceanGate lost communication with Titan almost 2 hours into its journey down to the wreckage. The submersible has a 96-hour emergency supply of oxygen onboard -- which has likely dwindled to about 40 hours remaining.

It's not yet known where the Titan is, or whether the 5 on board are even alive.

