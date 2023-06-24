Elvis Presley’s Signed Bible for Sale at $95,000

You've heard of King James' good book -- but what about one from The King himself??? Well, now you can say you have ... and not that just, you can actually swoop it up, too.

A Bible that was once gifted to Elvis Presley -- and which features his signature, no less -- is currently for sale through memorabilia company Moments in Time ... and it's hocking this thing for a whopping $95K! And, you thought the collection plate at church was steep.

Here's the deal on this Bible ... it was given to EP way back when by a fan, and it even has his name etched onto the cover. More importantly though -- and certainly more valuable -- is the fact that Elvis threw his John Hancock on the inside cover ... making it a collectible.

The artifact itself -- which was obviously once in Elvis' possession -- is also neat in that it contains a photograph of Elvis and his mother, Gladys. On its face, it seems this Bible was actually dedicated to her by her son ... however, it's been owned by other relatives.

Elvis' aunt, Delta, was actually the one who held onto this Bible after Elvis passed ... and she gave the Bible to a frequent guest at Graceland. MiT now has its hands on the Bible... which is looking for a new buyer with cash to burn.

If nothing else ... it's a great piece of Elvis' legacy, and something any super (rich) fan of his would love to get their hands on. Interested parties can contact Moments in Time now.