Ex-AZ Cards Exec Bill Bidwill Jr. Allegedly Hit In Head W/ Glass Cup In Fight W/ Wife

Bill Bidwill Jr. -- a former Arizona Cardinals exec and the brother of the NFL team's current owner, Michael Bidwill -- was allegedly involved in a wild dispute with his wife earlier this month ... one in which he told cops she hit him in the head with a glass cup.

According to a Paradise Valley Police Dept. incident report, obtained by TMZ Sports, Bidwill Jr. made the allegations to officers at his Arizona home back on June 9.

In the docs, cops say Bidwill Jr. called police at around 6 PM ... telling them his wife, Nicole Kugler Bidwill, had just broken a glass over his head during a fight -- causing him injuries.

Bidwill Jr. claimed the altercation started because Nicole was upset that he hadn't been home when carpet installers had arrived earlier in the day. Bidwill Jr. said that when he eventually came home, he poured himself a glass of beer ... but before he could drink it, Nicole snapped on him.

According to the docs, Bidwill Jr. claimed his wife hit "him with her hands about a hundred times" ... before she picked up his cup and cracked him with it, causing it to shatter.

Cops say Bidwill Jr. admitted to striking Nicole's arms to defend himself ... before he ultimately got away from her and dialed 911.

Play video content

In the call with dispatch, which we also obtained, you can hear Bidwill Jr. -- seemingly out of breath -- explaining that he had just "had a glass broken over my head." He said in the call, though, that his neighbor, who's a surgeon, checked out his wounds and "he doesn't think it's bad."

Officers eventually arrived on the scene ... and after questioning the two, they arrested Nicole. Jail records show she was booked on June 10 on one count of assault.

According to the police report, however, Bidwill Jr. did not want to press charges.

Bidwill Jr. served as the vice president of the Cardinals for several years when his dad, Bill Bidwill Sr., owned the team. Reportedly, he helped take over ownership duties in 2019 with his brother, Michael Bidwill, following their father's passing. Jr. does not currently have any role/responsibility with the team.

We've reached out to the Cardinals for comment ... and they sent us the following statement.