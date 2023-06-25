Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

"Come on over," and see if you've got what it takes to descramble this celeb!

Hidden within the stretched-out snap is a talented star who’s done everything from burlesque to mentoring aspiring musicians, and if she likes what she hears, she may just buzz you to the next round.

This famous face takes it all the way back to the “Mickey Mouse Club” days, and in her early 20s... she showed her fans how to be a "Fighter"! She's also got the moves to back up her amazing vocals.