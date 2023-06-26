Celebrities Over 80, Still In The Swing Of Things As Time Flies

Keep On Pushin' As The Years Go By!

Harrison Ford sees age as just a number, sayin' he's got no plans to retire despite turning 80 ... so here are some other senior celebs who have also hit the big milestone without stopping!

Good ol' Indiana Jones isn't alone when it comes to timeless talent -- Martha Stewart's still cooking at 81, and looks GREAT doing it, while Morgan Freeman's appearing in countless projects as the years go on ... with 6 more in production!

Even Mick Jagger, who will be celebrating the big 8-0 next month, still has the moves ... just like he did when the Rolling Stones debuted back in 1962.

Countless others fit the same bill as these legends -- like Clint Eastwood, Rita Moreno, Al Pacino, Patrick Stewart, Michael Caine and James Earl Jones!

Play video content TMZ.com