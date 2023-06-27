Hot Felon Jeremy Meeks Talks Acting Process with Mentor Ptosha Storey

Play video content TMZ.com

Jeremy Meeks has gone full Hollywood after leaving behind his life of crime -- now, he's got a vet who's taken him under her wing ... one Ptosha Storey, who's raving about her protégé.

We got the former "hot felon" -- who became internet famous for his attractive mug shot way back when -- at LAX Monday ... and he was telling us all about his new showbiz career ... including a slew of movies and TV shows he's been acting in over the past few years now.

We've caught him at the airport before, but here ... he had company. Ptosha was right next to him -- and she too was singing Jeremy's praises the whole time -- like, very much so.

Check it out ... we get into a long convo about the craft of acting, and what exactly JM does to get into character -- and, perhaps just as important, how PS has shown him the ropes after a long and storied career of her own ... which dates back the '90s.

As you can see, Ptosha has nothing but good things to say about Jeremy -- who she says is a naturally gifted actor ... which she believes has to do with his many life experiences.

We also asked Jeremy how he gets into character for his projects these days ... and the dude is blunt, saying he has to go to dark places at times -- and it's not always so easy to shake that. Sounds like a straight-up future Oscar winner, if you ask us!!!

It's a pretty fascinating convo -- for starters, you can tell Ptosha truly believes in Jeremy, and the guy is very clearly grateful for her support and wisdom. As for an update on that biopic series, he's been wanting to make happen ... no real update just yet, at least not right now.