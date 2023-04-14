Jeremy Meeks Wants to Turn Autobiography Into TV Series

Play video content TMZ.com

Jeremy Meeks says going from the mean streets to jail to fashion runways and movie sets has been one wild ride, which is why he's written an autobiography ... but he's not stopping there.

We got the actor/model at LAX and he was beaming as he told our photog about his Hollywood success ... telling us he just got back from shooting a Christmas movie and is excited about his upcoming book release.

Jeremy, who first became famous as the "hot felon," says it's surreal to see his life story in book form, and his goal is to get the publication made into a TV series.

We asked why not a feature film, and he said it would be impossible to chop his life down to a couple hours or less ... so, a series makes more sense.

Jeremy's book is called "Model Citizen" and it's coming out October 10 ... and it tells the story of his meteoric rise from poverty to global fame.

Remember ... Jeremy had a long rap sheet before his 2014 arrest and mug shot earned him the "hot felon" and "prison bae" monikers.

Jeremy's mug went viral, sparking a modeling career that blossomed into acting gigs and led to him dating and having a child with Topshop heiress Chloe Green.