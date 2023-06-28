Kevin Spacey Arrives Sexual Assault Trial London Court
Kevin Spacey Smiles And Greets London Crowd At His Sexual Assault Trial
6/28/2023 3:46 AM PT
Kevin Spacey's sexual assault trial kicked off Wednesday ... but the Oscar-winning actor looked more like he was arriving at an awards show, smiling and waving at the crowd.
Spacey rolled up in a taxi to London's Southwark Crown Court, got out in a navy suit and pink tie and greeted a throng of people assembled outside, cordially saying, "Good morning." He then casually walked inside the courthouse as media from around the world covered his every move.
The four-week trial will have major implications for Spacey given that he faces a maximum punishment of life in prison if convicted.
As we reported, Spacey was accused of committing a dozen sexual offenses against four men from 2001 to 2013 in the capital of England. Prosecutors charged Spacey with 12 counts of sexual assault, indecent assault and causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent. Spacey has pled not guilty.
Today's legal proceedings shouldn't be too taxing for Spacey ... jury selection is expected to get underway while prosecutors prepare to present their case for the latter part of the week or next week.