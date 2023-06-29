Woman's Leg Amputated at Airport After Getting Stuck In Moving Walkway

Losing luggage at the airport is bad, but losing a leg is worse ... and that's what happened to a woman in Thailand.

The painful incident went down Thursday morning at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok, where a woman lost part of her leg after getting caught in a moving walkway.

The victim, a 57-year-old Thai woman, reportedly suffered the grisly injury while trying to make a 9:45 AM flight ... her foot became trapped in the moving walkway in Terminal 2 and horrified onlookers rushed to hit the emergency off switch as her leg became mangled.

As you can see, the woman's foot is trapped beneath the belt at the end of the walkway ... and a medical team had to amputate her leg above the knee to get her out. Ouch.

The Associated Press reports the woman is trying to get her leg reattached ... and she's been taken to two different hospitals for treatment.