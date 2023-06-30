'Rust' Armorer Allegedly Handed Off Cocaine After Fatal Shooting, Prosecutors Say
'Rust' Armorer Allegedly Ditched Cocaine After Shooting
6/30/2023 8:17 AM PT
'Rust' armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed allegedly ditched a bag of cocaine, handing it off to another person in the hours after Halyna Hutchins was killed ... this according to prosecutors.
According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, prosecutors claim to have a witness who says Gutierrez-Reed transferred a "small bag of cocaine" to them on October 21, 2021 ... after she sat through an interview with police following Hutchins' on-set death.
They say the alleged handoff demonstrates that Reed was trying to avoid prosecution and hide evidence that would further implicate her involvement in the fatal shooting.
Prosecutors say the witness had concerns about coming forward ... telling them, "I will never be able to work in the film industry again." Prosecutors are now asking for a protective order, keeping the person off any publicly-available witness lists and barring Gutierrez-Reed's camp from releasing the witness' identity.
As we reported, Gutierrez-Reed's been charged with tampering with evidence in relation to the alleged passed-off cocaine.
Her attorney, Jason Bowles, told TMZ, "It is shocking that after 20 months of investigation, the special prosecutor now throws in a completely new charge against Ms. Gutierrez-Reed, with no prior notice or any witness statements, lab reports, or evidence to support it" ... adding, "This stinks to high heaven and is retaliatory and vindictive."