NFL's Nakobe Dean Gets Massive Back Tattoo W/ Scarface, Mississippi Tributes

Say "hello" to Nakobe Dean's BIG friend -- the Philadelphia Eagles star just got a brand-new tattoo ... complete with tributes to Scarface and his home state of Mississippi!!

TMZ Sports has learned ... the former Georgia Bulldogs linebacker wanted to go all-out for his first ink piece, so he commissioned artist Daniel Czar of "Czar Studios -- The Lounge" in New Jersey for the job.

Czar tells us the half-back tat was done over a 2-day period ... which added up to about 8 hours of work.

Play video content @danczar_

The piece includes objects that symbolize Nakobe's upbringing in Mississippi ... such as a magnolia and a road sign that reads "Tunica County."

The part that stands out the most has to be the blimp that's etched along Nakobe's right shoulder, which reads "The World Is Yours."

Of course, anyone who's seen the classic Al Pacino classic will be quick to recognize what that's from.

Play video content TMZSports.com

Even though it was Nakobe's first tat, Czar praised the guy for taking it like a champ ... saying, "He seemed pretty confident going into it. And he actually sat super well for it."

"A lot of people come in and get their first tattoo and they're super nervous and antsy. He was ready to go, so I was super proud of him."

In fact, Czar -- who's done work for names like Johnny Manziel, Corey Clement and Jalen Mills -- tells us Nakobe's ready for his next tat ... and he's looking to fill out the rest of his back with art down the road.

As it turns out, Nakobe's Eagles teammate, Kenneth Greenwell, is the one who recommended he go to Czar ... and the artist plans to work with a lot more Philly players moving forward.