Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Take Kids to Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse

John, Chrissy & Kids Living the Barbie Life!!!

7/2/2023 5:58 AM PT
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen barbie house

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and their brood lived that Pepto Bismol life, making the now-famed Barbie Malibu Dreamhouse their own for a night!

John, Chrissy and their 4 kids hit up the pink mansion, ahead of the release of the new "Barbie" film. It's been decked out from the foundation to the roof in everything B&K.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen kids barbie house

Ken was the host, showing the fam all the bells and whistles. Their daughter, Luna, lounged by the pool in a pink chair.

John Legend and son barbie house instagram photo

Miles suited up in Ken's cowboy hat and boots and danced a bit inside what looks like a dressing room -- Barbie-inspired, of course.

The flick opens in just under 3 weeks, and the marketing has been pretty spectacular. The mansion will be available to the public on Airbnb for a few days as part of the promotion, but John and Chrissy got an early "booking."

John Legend chrissy teigen baby

As you know, Chrissy just had a baby, and they welcomed their 4th kid via surrogate last month.

Malibu really is all about Barbie these days ... kudos to the advertising team.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later