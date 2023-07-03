Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Newly-Engaged Logan Paul On Boat With Fiancée Nina Agdal Day After Proposal

Logan Paul Catchin' Rays, Smooching Fiancée Nina On A Boat ... Day After Proposal

7/3/2023 4:30 PM PT
Logan Paul Hangs Out On Boat With Fiancée Nina Agdal
TMZSports.com

Logan Paul's gotta feel relieved after getting engaged to his boo, Nina Agdal ... which has gotta be why he took his fiancée on a boat after the big question for some R&R.

Logan and Nina were spotted soaking in the sun Monday, leaving the shoreside Grand Hotel Tremezzo on Lake Como -- and it didn't take long before he planted a kiss on his bride-to-be.

logan paul
Of course, the WWE star popped his shirt off while on the water ... and Nina's view of her upcoming hubby is one we're sure she doesn't mind, either.

As we reported, sources close to the couple confirmed Logan proposed to Nina Sunday while on their Italian vacation.

He appeared in London for some wrestling just the day before, so the likely-sore guy is probably loving every minute of their vacay.

Logan Paul and Nina Agdal Together
And that goes double for loving his future wife!!!

