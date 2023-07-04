Hollywood Celebrates 4th of July 2023

It's Independence Day, when America forged its own path forward and down an uncharted path -- something Hollywood loves to celebrate ... which they did plenty of this year!

The sun was out Tuesday, as were the rest of Tinseltown's biggest stars -- who were catching rays, hanging with loved ones, cooking up grub ... and enjoying the holiday that is, essentially, the U.S.A.'s birthday. Of course, most everyone was on theme, too.

Among the A-listers who posted pics showing off their planned festivities ... Jana Kramer, Kim K, Arnold Schwarzenegger (who was dressed as Uncle Sam), Paula Abdul, Rumer Willis, Gretchen Rossi, Kristin Chenoweth, Kelly Ripa, Cheryl Burke, Billy Ray Cyrus and Snooki.

Another interesting 4th post that went up amid a reported tumultuous time ... one from Kyle Richards' husband, Mauricio Umansky, from whom she's said to have recently separated.

Based on the family-friendly pics he posted -- which also feature Kyle front and center -- you wouldn't think anything's amiss ... even though KR herself said they've been going through a hard time of late, but denying any hint of a looming divorce in their future.