Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Enjoy Fourth Of July Together

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky claim to be separated ... but you wouldn't know it from these photos.

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" stars posted a series of images to Instagram, showing the couple very much together while enjoying the Fourth of July with their family.

In one photo, the couple is all smiles standing next to each other and 2 of their daughters.

Another picture captures Kyle and Mauricio hanging out with their dog on a quaint street in a mountain town. Not only do they seem happy, but Mauricio also has his arm around Kyle -- a sure sign of affection.

Makes you wonder just how serious their split is. Remember, People magazine reported they were separated ... but still living under the same roof as friends.

So, are they just friends and good co-parents, or are they working out their marital issues as husband and wife?

Well, that brings us to Kyle and Mauricio's IG statement in which they denied rumors they were divorcing while admitting they were working on their 27-year marriage.