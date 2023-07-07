Drake Poses with Taylor Swift Look-Alike, Results In Swiftie Cyberbullying

Drake found a unique way to show love to Taylor Swift's "Speak Now" re-release -- taking a pic with a look-alike of the pop star he met in Chicago.

The "For All The Dogs" rapper posted the random photo-op on Thursday ahead of his 2nd Windy City show that kicked off his "It's All a Blur" Tour effectively putting the woman, Jaime Kitt Carson, into the internet spotlight ... causing bad blood amongst Taylor's "Swiftie" fan base. 😅

Jaime goes by the name "Trailer Swift" on IG as she's told she favors the "Midnights" singer ... which was her talking point with Drake when he showed up at her job.

She says her encounter with Drake was pleasant but she quickly learned the consequences of newfound fame ... as the Swiftie fanbase is currently accusing her of clout chasing.

getting cyberbullied on twitter cause drake posted a photo with me on his IG story <3



worth it pic.twitter.com/DLWngSl9fP — jaime (@jkittcarson) July 7, 2023 @jkittcarson

It doesn't appear she seems to mind ... the coveted Drake IG pic is better than revenge in this situation.