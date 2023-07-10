50 Cent Says L.A. is 'Finished" After Reinstating No-Bail Policy

50 Cent is forecasting a grim future for Los Angeles over its no-bail policy ... going so far as to say the City is "finished."

The New York rapper posted the biting message on Instagram, writing, “LA is finished watch how bad it gets out there. SMH [shaking my head].” He accompanied his one-liner with a Fox 11 Los Angeles post detailing the reinstatement of the policy two months ago.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Per the reg, the L.A. County Sheriff's Department will no longer detain people accused of battery, vandalism, theft, narcotics use and other non-violent offenses. Plus, anyone arrested for these crimes will automatically be released without paying bail and before arraignment.

You may recall ... during the COVID pandemic, L.A. imposed a no-bail rule to prevent overcrowding in jails for fear of spreading the virus. In July 2022, the policy expired ... but now it's back.

Clearly, Fitty is no fan ... and he certainly isn't mincing words.