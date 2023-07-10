'Love & Hip Hop' Star Momma Dee Injured in Hit-and-Run

Play video content TMZ.com

Momma Dee just wanted to do some shopping, but ended up in an ambulance ... after someone allegedly slammed into her parked car, and then drove off.

The "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star tells TMZ ... she was going to a Sephora store in Atlanta Wednesday when she was injured in a hit-and-run.

Momma Dee says she parked on a busy street and her car was struck by another driver right as she was going to get out of her vehicle. She says the car that hit her was a black Ford sedan, and it kept on going after the collision.

TMZ obtained video of Momma Dee being treated in an ambulance ... as well as photos of the car damage and her injuries. Momma says the bumps, bruises, and scratches are minor.