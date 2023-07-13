Adam Carolla Agrees to Pay $47K Monthly Child and Spousal Support

Adam Carolla and his ex finally have a financial agreement as their divorce plays out ... and it will have him shelling out close to $50K each month.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Adam agreed to pay Lynette at least $17K a month in base child support for their 17-year-old twins, Santino and Natalia. That's an interim number, and additional child support might be ordered in the future depending on Adam's income.

The exes also agree to split the cost of their children's extracurricular activities, including things like college test prep fees, cell phones, and tutoring ... but Adam will solely cover the kids' health insurance.

In the docs, Adam also agrees to pay Lynette an additional $30K each month for spousal support. The payments actually started at the beginning of this year, so that means Adam's already dropped $329K for the first half of 2023.

As Kevin Costner would no doubt tell Adam ... divorce ain't cheap!

Adam announced he and Lynette were divorcing in 2021, saying they'd already been separated for a few months. They'd been married since 2002.