Chael Sonnen Cuts Plea Deal In Vegas Hotel Fight Case

Chael Sonnen has put his Las Vegas hotel fight case behind him ... TMZ Sports has confirmed the UFC legend struck a deal with prosecutors Wednesday to close it all out.

The former fighter, according to court records, agreed to plead no contest to a lesser count of breach of peace ... and in exchange, officials dropped the rest of the charges it had levied against him.

As part of his sentencing, Sonnen was ordered to pay $750, records show.

Play video content 12/18/21 TMZSports.com

The 46-year-old was originally facing double-digit charges in the case -- including one felony -- after authorities alleged he had a complete meltdown at the Four Seasons Hotel in LV back in Dec. 2021.

Officials claimed he beat up several men and one woman in a fit of rage while inside a hallway at the establishment.

According to a police report, Sonnen told officers at the scene he had no recollection of his alleged actions -- saying he had taken a sleeping pill and "could not recall" anything after that.

We've reached out to the Clark County District Attorney's office for comment on the case ... but so far, no word back yet.