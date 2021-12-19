Chael Sonnen Cited For Battery In Las Vegas

Play video content TMZSports.com

MMA legend Chael Sonnen was hit with 5 battery citations after allegedly getting in a brawl at a luxury hotel in Las Vegas, TMZ Sports has learned ... and we have video of the MMA star being led away in handcuffs.

Law enforcement sources tell us the 44-year-old fighter was detained ... but was ultimately not arrested because cops didn't personally witness the alleged incident.

Sonnen was given 5 misdemeanor battery citations. However, police are still investigating.

A witness tells us she saw Sonnen banging on the door of a hotel room at the Four Seasons around 7 PM Saturday night.

The witness says a couple walked by and a physical altercation broke out -- the reason why is unclear.

Sonnen, 6'1", 200-ish lb. former fighter was easily handling the man, according to the witness.

We're told the woman accompanying the man began to scream, and someone called the police.

Cops responded and detained Sonnen, leading him away in cuffs.

We're told paramedics also responded ... though it's unclear if they treated anyone for injuries.

Sonnen last fought in 2019 ... losing to Lyoto Machida. However, Chael had an incredible career spanning Bellator and the UFC ... beating everyone from Rampage Jackson, Shogun Rua, Wanderlei Silva, and Michael Bisping.

Over the last few years, and especially since retirement, Sonnen has become one of the most respected and sought-after voices in MMA, becoming a cult figure.