Frontier Airlines Freak-Out Causes Vegas-Bound Flight to Divert

7/13/2023 8:06 AM PT
FRONTIER FREAK-OUT
The new Frontier in the skies is bedlam ... and if you don't believe it, watch this video.

A Frontier Airlines flight bound for Vegas from Philly made an unscheduled stop in Denver ... after 2 women got into a foul-mouthed rant that went all WWE.

The women were actually traveling together, when an argument erupted and they took to the aisle. The screaming became ear-shattering and other passengers eventually got involved.

At least one passenger was hit in the head during the melee.

The plane was diverted to Denver and the 2 women were taken off the plane by cops. The FBI was alerted as well. It's unclear if they were arrested or will face criminal charges.

This has become a thing in the air. Last week a woman was channeling "Final Destination" vibes during a crazy meltdown. There have been scores of disruptions on flights... at least one almost daily.

Buckle up!

