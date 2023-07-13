Frontier Airlines Freak-Out Causes Vegas-Bound Flight to Divert
Frontier Airlines Vegas Bound Flight Diverted ... After 2 Passengers Go Nuts!!!
7/13/2023 8:06 AM PT
The new Frontier in the skies is bedlam ... and if you don't believe it, watch this video.
A Frontier Airlines flight bound for Vegas from Philly made an unscheduled stop in Denver ... after 2 women got into a foul-mouthed rant that went all WWE.
The women were actually traveling together, when an argument erupted and they took to the aisle. The screaming became ear-shattering and other passengers eventually got involved.
At least one passenger was hit in the head during the melee.
The plane was diverted to Denver and the 2 women were taken off the plane by cops. The FBI was alerted as well. It's unclear if they were arrested or will face criminal charges.
This has become a thing in the air. Last week a woman was channeling "Final Destination" vibes during a crazy meltdown. There have been scores of disruptions on flights... at least one almost daily.
Buckle up!