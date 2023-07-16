Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

Celebrity Scramble Guess Who!

7/16/2023 12:01 AM PT
Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who! Part 4
Levitating in this majestic pic is a woman who is no stranger to the spotlight, and when she's putting on a show ... you can expect her to bust out the "pencil sharpener" dance move. See if you can erase the alterations made to the image!

Madonna, Elton John and Miley Cyrus are just a few name-drops this star has collabed with, but aside from her stellar singing skills, she's quite the fashionista -- and just last weekend she bedazzled at the "Barbie" premiere, looking fantastic in sheer!

Do you have the moves to identify this scrambled star?

"Don't Start Now!"

