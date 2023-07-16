Rudy Giuliani Shows Up at Suspected Gilgo Beach Killer's Home with Big Smile

Rudy Giuliani turned up at the most unlikely of places Saturday … the Long Island home of the suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer.

The former NYC mayor rolled up in a vehicle to the Massapequa Park house of Rex Heuermann, while police were crawling all over his property, sifting through potential evidence.

What exactly Rudy was doing there is anybody’s guess … but one thing’s for sure, Giuliani seemed pretty damn happy to be parked in front of Rex’s lair.

Check out this photo, obtained by the New York Post, which shows Rudy with a big fat grin on his face while sporting a baseball cap emblazoned with “USA.”

Never stepping out of the car, Giuliani reportedly had a conversation with one officer, inquiring about how close he could be to the house. It’s unclear how the cop responded … but Rudy soon drove away.

As you know, Suffolk County prosecutors identified Heuermann as the serial killer Friday, charging him with the murders of 3 prostitutes whose remains were found wrapped in burlap in an isolated area near Gilgo Beach between 2009 and 2010.

Heuermann was partly linked to the crimes by his DNA, which was found on a pizza crust he discarded in a garbage can in Manhattan, where he worked as an architect.

He is also the top suspect in the 2007 disappearance of a fourth escort, whose burlap-covered corpse was found three years later in the same place as the other bodies.