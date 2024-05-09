Rapper Toosii Roasts Shaq For DMs to Baby Mom, Posts Receipts
Toosii Shaq's 'Weird Ass' Hit On My GF... Asking For My Son!!!
Shaquille O'Neal's making waves for splashing around with his much younger GF ... which is his MO, according to "Favorite Song" rapper Toosii, who has a bone to pick with the NBA legend!!!
Toosii must have gotten triggered by recent snaps of Shaq and his 21-year-old bae having yachts of fun in Spain.
He called out Shaq for allegedly hitting on his GF Samaria Davis -- about 18 months ago -- with a horndog DM ... "can I have that baby.”
Toosii even posted proof of the exchange, which he clearly feels was disrespectful.
The DM was dated November 2022 -- several months after Toosii and Samaria's son Ezrah was born -- and the proud dad just isn't feeling Shaq's reaction to a pic of the mother and child.
Shaq's relationships have been on the highlight reel all week.
His ex-wife, Shaunie Henderson, was facing backlash for disparaging their marriage in her new memoir ... but Shaq squashed any beef by saying he understood why she felt some sorta way.