Toosii Says Nicki Minaj Defines Gen Z, Reacts to Netflix Documentary Snub

Play video content TMZ.com

Toosii thinks Nicki Minaj was totally snubbed in Netflix's female rapper documentary trailer, and says you don't have to be a woman to appreciate her greatness ... he literally grew up on her music!!!

We caught the "Favorite Song" rapper out in Hollywood, and he weighed in on the uproar over the forthcoming "Ladies First" ... which touted virtually every prominent rapper except for Nicki (and surprisingly Missy Elliott) in the preview scenes.

Toosii proudly reps Gen Z and remembers Nicki being the only woman in hip hop popping when he was a kid -- a sentiment J. Cole literally just shared with Kevin Hart.

Lil Baby also agrees and recently proclaimed Nicki to be the G.O.A.T. when it comes to female rappers, as her accolades speak for themselves.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Sources close to the production of "Ladies First" relayed to us that Nicki does indeed appear in the 4-part docuseries, but Toosii says producers screwed themselves by leaving her out of the trailer. He says they should be so honored to have the queen.