Bebe Rexha Exposes Boyfriend as a Fat-Shamer

Bebe Rexha is putting her boyfriend on blast for fat-shaming her while they were texting.

The singer posted a message on her Instagram Sunday, containing a screenshot of Keyan Safyari's text, critiquing her body in the most unflattering way. Keyan told Bebe she was beautiful and he loved her, but that he would always be honest because he cared about her.

Then he wrote, "Would you rather I lied to you? You gained 35 pounds obviously you gained weight and your face changes?" Keyan then justified his hurtful words by saying Bebe calls him "chubbs" whenever he packs on 3 pounds.

Keyan also encouraged Bebe to seek out a therapist and do the "retreat thing" to get to the root of the possible issues in their relationship.