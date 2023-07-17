Shaquille O'Neal Hilariously 'Saved' By Kids While 'Drowning' In Resort Pool

Play video content

A group of hero kids did their best Baywatch impression over the weekend, rescuing a "drowning" Shaquille O'Neal (don't worry, he was pretending!), and bringing the gigantic NBA legend to safety at a resort pool in Hawaii.

Don't worry -- Shaq's totally fine! But, he did have some fun in Honolulu over the weekend, where the Big Fella was in town to DJ at The Republik.

O'Neal had some downtime, so he hit up the pool ... where he was spotted by a group of kids. The 7'1 legend is a tough man to miss.

A fan named David Chavez got the interaction on video ... showing Shaq playing with about ten kids in the pool, before pretending to drown so they could save the 7'1, 300+ pound behemoth.

Needless to say, all Shaq had to do was stand up.

Fans thought it was hilarious and adorable at the same time ... with one writing, "There is no better celebrity when it comes to interaction with everyday civilians better than Shaq."

Play video content

"He genuinely loves his fans and people. He treats everyone the same no matter where he is or what he doing‼️"

Chavez also shared a video of DJ Diesel on the turn tables during what he does best (outside of hoops) at his sold-out event.