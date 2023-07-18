NHL's Alex Galchenyuk Apologizes For Arrest ... Enters Assistance Program

NHL player Alex Galchenyuk -- who allegedly hurled racial slurs and made threats toward cops during a hit-and-run arrest last week -- is apologizing for his "deeply disrespectful and despicable behavior" ... saying he's going to seek treatment through the league's player assistance program.

The 29-year-old center was arrested on July 9 in Scottsdale, AZ after appearing to crash his car into a sign. During the traffic stop, cops say Galchenyuk was aggressive and claimed to have connections in Russia who could go after them.

"I'm gonna chop you, your wife, your daughter," Galchenyuk said, according to the police report. "One phone call and you're all dead, your whole family, your bloodline is dead."

Cops say the former No. 3 overall pick also directed racial slurs toward an officer in training during the traffic stop.

The former Coyotes signee broke his silence on the incident on Tuesday ... saying, "I am deeply ashamed of my recent behavior and I am beyond sorry to everyone I offended and hurt."

Galchenyuk lost his contract with Arizona just days after the incident ... and he is now a free agent.

"It was uncalled for, it was horrific and it has ruined this great new opportunity I was given by the Coyotes," Galchenyuk added. "I am beyond embarrassed and disappointed with myself and I feel awful for everyone I have let down."

"My family was counting on me to be better, the Coyotes and the amazing Coyotes fans deserve better and the brave police officers who risk their lives to keep us safe deserve better. I let them all down with my despicable and disrespectful behavior after drinking alcohol."

According to ESPN, Galchenkyuk sent letters to Scottsdale PD and the Coyotes expressing his remorse over the incident ... and he is expected to enter the NHL and NHLPA's player assistance program as early as Tuesday.