Ex-NHL Star P.K. Subban Body-Shames Lizzo With Crass On-Air Comment

P.K. Subban body-shamed Lizzo live on-air while breaking down an NHL playoff game for ESPN on Tuesday night ... and his comment was so crass, many online are now demanding an apology from the former All-Star.

Subban -- who joined ESPN's hockey coverage following his retirement in 2022 -- made the remark while he was breaking down Game 1 of the Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Stanley Cup Playoff series.

PK Subban randomly dissing Lizzo was NOT on my bingo card for tonight😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Gvc8rq7HB6 — DaCaniac (@CaniacDaBaby) May 3, 2023 @CaniacDaBaby

Subban's co-host on the ESPN set, John Buccigross, suggested Toronto should "pack a lunch" after losing 4-2 -- insinuating the team should eat more to make it stronger in Game 2.

Subban agreed ... and then fired off a cheap shot at the "Truth Hurts" singer.

"Maybe they need to pack a Lizzo-sized lunch," Subban said.

The words were immediately hit with backlash on social media ... with many calling for the former New Jersey Devils defenseman to say he's sorry. Others on Twitter urged ESPN to punish its top hockey analyst for the comment.

So far, neither Subban nor ESPN has addressed the controversy. Lizzo hasn't either ... though she's no stranger to responding to comments about her body.

Play video content OCTOBER 2022