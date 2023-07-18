Wrestling Star Teddy Hart Arrested ... Allegedly Had Ecstasy, Steroids In Car

Independent wrestling star Teddy Hart -- the nephew of Bret Hart and Owen Hart -- was arrested last week after cops say he was in possession of ecstasy and steroids.

According to Titusville Police Department documents, obtained by TMZ Sports, the drugs were found in Teddy's rental car during a routine traffic stop on Friday in Titusville, Fla.

Cops say they initially pulled over the 43-year-old wrestler at around midnight ... after they say he ran a red light and traveled at a high rate of speed in a 2022 Mustang.

During the stop, though, police said they smelled an "overbearing odor of burnt marijuana emanating" from the vehicle ... and noticed "an unsealed medical marijuana container with a faded label inside of the glove compartment" as well as "several pieces of loose leaf marijuana shake" on one of the car's seats.

During an ensuing search of the car, cops said they found a baggie of red pills and a baggie of red powder that both tested positive for presence of MDMA. They also said they found two small vials inside of a bag in the car that were labeled Masteron and Testosterone Cypionate -- which cops say are known anabolic steroids. Cops also claimed they found another baggie during the search that contained a blue powdery substance -- which they said also tested positive for MDMA.

Teddy -- real name Edward Annis -- was then arrested and booked on two felony charges ... possession of MDMA and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Records show he was released from custody on Saturday.

This is far from the first time the wrestler has had trouble with the law ... he's been in and out of jail multiple times in the last few years -- including back in 2021, when he had also been accused of being in possession of controlled substances. In fact, Teddy has been arrested so many times over the years, a Twitter account called "Is Teddy Hart In Jail" was reportedly created to monitor his myriad legal issues.

