Alexa Bliss, Ryan Cabrera Reveal First Child's Gender In Guitar-Smashing Sesh

Ryan Cabrera just announced the gender of his baby with Alexa Bliss like an absolute rockstar ... completely destroying a guitar that revealed he and the WWE Superstar are having a girl!!

Bliss posted video of the epic reveal on her Instagram page Wednesday ... and check out the clip, everyone was fired up to see pink smoke billow through the air!!

You can see Bliss raised her hands with joy ... while Cabrera had a massive grin on his face.

"BABY GIRL!" Bliss said in a caption on the video.

The couple announced back in May they were expecting ... saying their first child would be arriving sometime in December 2023.

Hilariously, they said it was an unplanned pregnancy ... showing a photo of a baby onesie with the words "best oops ever!" on it.