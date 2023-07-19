Guess Who This Little Piano Player Turned Into!

Before this New York native with the slicked back hair turned into an actor and a Broadway star, he was just a city kid, hustling and bustling, scurrying through the crowded sidewalks and making his way to rehearsals.

This shining star took the stage at The Hollywood Bowl and played the role of Mark Cohen in the musical "Rent" back in 2010 ... with Vanessa Hudgens playing Mimi and Neil Patrick Harris directing. Most recently, he nearly hit a 'Perfect Pitch' at MLB's 2023 Celebrity All-Star Game. (His costar Adam DeVine was also in attendance).