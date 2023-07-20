Swizz Beatz Premieres 'Tony Montana' Song For Diddy, DJ Khaled, Jeezy, Timbaland

Say Hello To My Lil Song!!!

Play video content TMZ.com

Swizz Beatz felt it best to channel Al Pacino's Scarface out in Miami for DJ Khaled's We The Best golf tournament ... judging from the new "Tony Montana" track he spun to get his fellow rap stars grooving!!!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained video from Timbaland giving Swizz a grand intro Wednesday as he deejayed Khaled's pre-party.

Swizz let the beat drop on the Scarface-inspired track ... and began rapping about waking up and putting on a suit like the infamous fictional gangsta.

Khaled and son Asahd, Diddy, and Jeezy all approved of the track, and sources at the party tell us the room was quite the royal hip-hop royal ballroom, mixed with pro-athlete elites.

Diddy also got a sneak peek grab at the winner's trophy and hoisted it like it was throughout the function.