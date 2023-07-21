G Herbo Says He's Good After String of Arrests, Vouches For King Von

Play video content TMZ.com

G Herbo's letting out an "aht aht" for haters who think his world is crashing down following his recent string of legal drama.

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Chiraq's finest Thursday outside LAX, and he assures us he ain't worried 'bout nothing ... just like French Montana used to sing.

When we asked about his mounting cases, he said his workload still dominates his time and he's simply focused on doing the right thing.

Chicago Police would beg to differ, after busting Herbo for illegal gun possession a couple of weeks ago. We'll say this, if he's sweating the case ... he's doing a great job of hiding it!!!

Herbo also took a plea deal Thursday in his 2020 wire fraud case -- confident in his decision, and the belief his team would never rat on him.

Switching gears, several videos of the late King Von -- from his time behind bars -- have inexplicably leaked on the internet, showing prison fights and other eyebrow-raising scenarios.

Herbo and KV were friends and Von's estate recently nabbed Herbo to kick off Von's posthumous album "Grandson" with the song, "Real Oppy."