The Game's Storage Locker Sells At Auction, Filled with Rare Art and Clothes

It's no Powerball jackpot, but in the world of storage lockers, one bidder hit the mother lode by scooping up The Game's old unit ... and it's filled to the brim with super rare finds.

Carol, the new storage unit owner, tells TMZ ... she and her son have been picking up lockers as a hobby, and they spent $1K on a 10 x 20 L.A. unit earlier this month. They paid an additional $1,400 to dump some of the clutter and furniture that was inside.

However, we're told the unit contained more than a thousand other items like personalized art, awards, framed jerseys, clothes, shoes, hats, a guitar, and photos -- which is when they realized exactly whose unit they'd just won in the auction.

Carol says they learned a member of Game's team put a bunch of the artist's stuff in storage after he'd moved out of a home, and went back recently to snag a few things before signing off the rest for auction ... because he didn't want to keep paying rent.

She obviously wants to make some dough off her incredible find, but Carol says her first option would be selling the stuff back to The Game. She says there a lot of the items are so personal, and she has no clue if he knows the unit was sold.