Morgan Wallen's $15k Leather Boots, Custom Design From Shoe Surgeon

Morgan Wallen $15K Custom Boots From Shoe Surgeon

7/26/2023 12:30 AM PT
Morgan Wallen's got a new favorite pair of boots ... at least, according to The Shoe Surgeon, who supplied the country star with some high priced you-know-what-kickers.

BOUGIE BOOTS
The Shoe Surgeon

Dominic Chambrone, aka The Shoe Surgeon, tells TMZ ... Morgan debuted his custom Tecovas during his concert this past Saturday night at L.A.'s SoFi Stadium, and these babies are literally one of a kind.

Morgan Wallen's Custom Cowboy Boots
We're told MW stopped by Dominic's studio a few months ago, and a design in his concept room really caught the singer's eye -- a pair of shoes inspired by professional BMX rider Nigel Sylvester's Air Jordan 1's.

Nigel Sylvester's Air Jordan 1
The Shoe Surgeon

The boots are hand-dyed python skin with yellow suede binding, and it's all hand scuffed to mimic Nigel's shoes. The finished products were hand-delivered to Morgan before Saturday's show, where he took 'em out for a spin onstage.

BTW, Dominic's cooked up customs for some other celebs recently ... like singer/rapper Peso Pluma and soccer star Kellyn Acosta.

Based on Morgan's comfort during the concert, these boots were made for much more than just walking. But, at that price, they should be!!!

