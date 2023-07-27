Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Cloe In 'Bratz: The Movie' 'Memba Her?!

7/27/2023 12:01 AM PT
Los Angeles native Skyler Shaye (now known as Skyler Shaye Lopez) was 20 years old when she played the role of Cloe -- the Bratz 'doll' who is clumsy yet highly skilled in soccer -- in the comedy/family film "Bratz: The Movie" back in 2007.

Skyler shared the big screen with the other main Bratz members including Logan Browning as the sassy one who goes after what she wants, Sasha, Janel Parrish as the eccentric one who isn't affraid to stand out, Jade and Nathalia Ramos as the quiet one who enjoys writing and animals, Yasmin.

Guess what she looks like now!

