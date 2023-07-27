F1's Lando Norris Apologizes For Breaking Max Verstappen's Hungarian GP Trophy

Play video content Formula One TV

Lando Norris is issuing a mea culpa after accidentally destroying Max Verstappen's Hungarian Grand Prix trophy last weekend ... vowing to be more cautious with his celebrations moving forward.

The 23-year-old McLaren driver -- who finished second in Sunday's race -- went viral when he knocked the reigning champ's new hardware off a platform after slamming down his champagne bottle during their podium party.

Lando initially cracked jokes about the whole mishap ... saying Max should've been more careful with his prize.

But the young star has since had a change of heart ... owning up to his mistake in an interview ahead of this weekend's Belgian GP.

"I obviously had no intention in ever doing such a thing," Lando said Thursday. "I know how much it means to the Hungarians and part of their culture and so forth ... and I did apologize to Max."

Lando acknowledged he probably shouldn't have made funny comments after the incident ... admitting he'd be annoyed if it happened to his trophy.

"I do apologize for it and obviously to the people who put the time and effort into making it, I really didn't mean for it to happen. I'll make sure I'm a lot more careful next time."