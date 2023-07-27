Eagles Founding Member Randy Meisner Dead at 77

Randy Meisner, one of the original members of the Eagles, is dead.

The legendary band's former bassist and singer died Wednesday in Los Angeles as a result of complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), according to a statement issued Thursday by the Eagles.

Randy was the OG bass player for the Eagles, and he's famous for co-writing and singing their famous ballad, "Take It To The Limit."

Along with Glenn Frey, Don Henley, and Bernie Leadon ... Randy contributed to the band's biggest albums, including "Hotel California" and "Desperado," as well as "Eagles," "On The Border" and "One of These Night."

Randy was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame way back in 1998 with the rest of the Eagles.

The band is remembering him as "an integral part of the Eagles and instrumental in the early success of the band" ... and they say his vocal range was "astonishing."

Randy was born in Nebraska but spent a lot of time in L.A., where he got started in music.

Play video content TMZ.com

The last time we got Randy on camera was back in April 2015, when he set the record straight on allegations his wife was keeping him in a constant drunken state ... and he also recounted the infamous 1977 backstage brawl with Frey, which lead to Randy quitting the group.

Before forming the Eagles in 1971, Randy played bass for the band Poco ... and was also the bassist for Rick Nelson's Stone Canyon Band.

He was 77.