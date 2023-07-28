Lisa Marie Presley's Last House Up for Sale

The house Lisa Marie Presley lived in until the day she died is up for sale ... TMZ has learned.

Lisa Marie moved into the Calabasas house in 2020 ... she rented but had an option to purchase it, which she planned to do.

The house is listed for $4,679,000. Her realtor and friend, Robb Friedman, significantly renovated the property after she died back in January.

The house is a skosh under 7,500 square feet with 6 bedrooms and 7 baths, and has all the bells and whistles, including a home theatre, a wine cellar, the obligatory California pool and great canyon views.

We're told when Lisa Marie first saw the house, she fell in love with it, as did her twins and ex-husband Danny Keough, who lived with them. In fact, after Lisa Marie rented it, she loved it so much she cajoled the landlord into giving her an option to buy it, which she jumped at.

TMZ broke the story ... Lisa Marie was found unresponsive at her home January 12. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she died. Lisa Marie was 54.