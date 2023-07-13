Lisa Marie Presley Cause of Death ... Small Bowel Obstruction

Lisa Marie Presley died from small bowel obstruction ... this according to the L.A. County Coroner.

The exact name of the condition is sequelae of small bowel obstruction. Translation -- Lisa Marie died of complications resulting from a small bowel obstruction.

This document is not the full report, and presumably, there will be toxicology results when that report is made public.

Since Lisa's death, there's been a lot of drama in the Presley household. Her mother, Priscilla, was in a war with Lisa's daughter, Riley Keough, over Lisa Marie's trust -- which has now been settled. Sources connected tell TMZ ... Lisa Marie's estate paid an undisclosed sum of money to Priscilla to settle the dispute. Our sources say it's in the millions.

Priscilla's attorney announced the settlement outside the courtroom after the hearing, saying ... "The families are happy. Everybody is happy and excited for the future."

As we reported, Lisa Marie was also taking weight loss meds and was fresh off of plastic surgery.