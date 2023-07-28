Toccara Jones Offers Modeling Gig to Drake's 36G Bra Fan

Play video content TMZ.com

Toccara Jones wants to work with the Drake fan who went viral after throwing her huge bra on stage -- she's offering Miss 36G a modeling job with her lingerie line.

We got the ex-"America's Next Top Model" contestant Thursday at LAX, and she told us why 21-year-old Veronica Correia would be the perfect fit to model for her company, Toccara Intimates.

For starters, Toccara and Veronica both have similar body shapes and bra sizes ... Veronica's 36G bra caught Drake's attention during his recent concert in Brooklyn.

But, it's not only about the curves for Toccara .. who tells us she also likes the confidence Veronica has in her body, as evidenced by her behavior at the concert.

She adds, Veronica should move quickly to cash in on her newfound fame. As we reported, Playboy's also offering an opportunity ... so the iron is plenty hot.

Toccara says even if Veronica doesn't seize the day, she's already struck a blow for women with all natural assets -- a statement that came with a very jiggly exhibition!