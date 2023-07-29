Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

7/29/2023 12:35 AM PT
What's The Big Frigin' Difference?! Part 9
Launch Gallery
SNEAKY PEEPERS Launch Gallery
Getty

Emily Ratajkowski has been rockin' the new red hair for just over a week now, but there seems to be some other changes in these two recent shots of the stunning star. Take a walk outside, and see if you can put your hand on the minor switch-ups ... hold onto the railing 😜 !

The actress took her cool style (and pups) for a stroll in NYC earlier this week, but not without bringing all her accessories! With the lift of a leg, can you mark your territory on the minor modifications?

**HINT: There are THREE differences in the above Emily Ratajkowski photos!**

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later