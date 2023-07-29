What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!
What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!
7/29/2023 12:35 AM PT
Emily Ratajkowski has been rockin' the new red hair for just over a week now, but there seems to be some other changes in these two recent shots of the stunning star. Take a walk outside, and see if you can put your hand on the minor switch-ups ... hold onto the railing 😜 !
The actress took her cool style (and pups) for a stroll in NYC earlier this week, but not without bringing all her accessories! With the lift of a leg, can you mark your territory on the minor modifications?
**HINT: There are THREE differences in the above Emily Ratajkowski photos!**