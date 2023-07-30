Man Dies by Electrocution After Jumping Into Lake Lanier

Lake Lanier has claimed yet another life in Georgia -- only this time, the mode of death is one no one seems to be able to explain ... because a guy was shocked to his demise.

24-year-old Thomas Milner was killed Thursday after he reportedly jumped into the water from his nearby family dock -- only to start screaming moments later and calling for help ... apparently, he was being electrocuted from within the lake itself.

A man is dead after officials say he jumped into Lake Lanier and was electrocuted



Authorities have not said what led to the water being electrified.https://t.co/uxn3brVmcJ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 30, 2023 @Phil_Lewis_

Reports say, citing Georgia officials, that family friends tried pulling Milner out ... but were unsuccessful. It seems a neighbor had to actually drive over to his location with their own boat -- only for someone in the boat to finally jump in and attempt to bring him ashore.

That person, who hasn't been identified, reportedly told authorities they started to feel a burning sensation as soon as they got into the water ... which they assumed was electricity.

According to one local outlet, the diver actually got out of the water briefly ... turned off a power box that was adjacent to the dock ... and then went back in to get Milner, at which point they were able to pull him out. Unfortunately, it was too late for everyone involved.

They tried life-saving measures, but Milner later died at a hospital.

There's no official word why the water had electric currents in it -- but, believe it or not, this is something Lake Lanier officials have actually warned the public about over the years ... citing the risk of "electric shock drowning." Some say faulty outlets could cause this.