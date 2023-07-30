Teresa Giudice Doubles Down on Sofia Vergara Hate, Mocks Accent

Play video content Namaste B$tches

Teresa Giudice loves to slam Sofia Vergara over a years-old incident that left her sour -- once again recounting the selfie snub story ... and again mocking Sofia's background.

The 'RHONJ' star was telling the old tale to her cohost, Melissa Pfeister, on their podcast 'Namaste B$tches' -- presumably because SV is back in the news with this divorce between her and Joe Manganiello. As such, Teresa thought it'd be good to bring this thing back up.

Play video content Namaste B$tches

As she explained back in 2017 -- when this went down -- Teresa says she was at some event, where Sofia was also present. At the suggestion of their publicists ... Teresa and Sofia were supposed to take a picture together -- but TG claims Sofia threw a big fit about it.

In fact, she alleges Sofia was pretty rude in expressing her disapproval over the selfie ... apparently asking her own publicist why she'd been asked to do this with Teresa.

Play video content TMZ.com

Obviously, that pissed Teresa off ... and she's again saying Sofia should've been nicer -- because, in Teresa's mind, she comes from humble beginnings. Here in this latest podcast clip, she's not as explicit (or xenophobic) as she was in 2017 when she told this same story.

At the time, she said Sofia had an obligation to be kind because she was an immigrant ... and here, she again suggests the same thing ... making fun of her Colombian accent to boot.

Teresa seems to think that because Sofia came from a foreign country in Latin America ... there's an extra layer of humility she needs to express in her dealings with American stars.