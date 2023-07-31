Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Selena Gomez Posts Thirst Trap Pics on Vacation with Friends

Selena Gomez Thirst Traps At Sea!!!

7/31/2023 6:56 AM PT
Selena Gomez is surrounded by water, but it hasn't quenched her thirst, because she posted some smokin' hot pics on vacay!!!

S.G. was rocking a 2-piece on a boat with a couple of her close friends.

Selena's pink bathing suit came with a blend of rural -- as in overalls! It's a look. We're told she was in the Hamptons last week, and the pics were taken over the weekend so she may still be there.

6/8/23
KICKING AND SCREAMING

As far as we know, she's still single. You'll recall she let a bunch of soccer players know her relationship status in a somewhat desperate/hysterical attempt to pull an athlete!

BTW, the "Only Murders in the Building" star turned 31 a little over a week ago. One thing marking the occasion ... her net worth was estimated to be around $800 mil ... not bad at any age.

So if you're a soccer player searching for a drop-dead gorgeous near-billionaire, look no further!

