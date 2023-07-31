Selena Gomez Posts Thirst Trap Pics on Vacation with Friends
Selena Gomez Thirst Traps At Sea!!!
7/31/2023 6:56 AM PT
Selena Gomez is surrounded by water, but it hasn't quenched her thirst, because she posted some smokin' hot pics on vacay!!!
S.G. was rocking a 2-piece on a boat with a couple of her close friends.
Selena's pink bathing suit came with a blend of rural -- as in overalls! It's a look. We're told she was in the Hamptons last week, and the pics were taken over the weekend so she may still be there.
As far as we know, she's still single. You'll recall she let a bunch of soccer players know her relationship status in a somewhat desperate/hysterical attempt to pull an athlete!
BTW, the "Only Murders in the Building" star turned 31 a little over a week ago. One thing marking the occasion ... her net worth was estimated to be around $800 mil ... not bad at any age.
So if you're a soccer player searching for a drop-dead gorgeous near-billionaire, look no further!