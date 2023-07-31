Tyler Herro, 'Big Baby' Davis Motivate Kids At L.A. Hoops Camp

Play video content

Tyler Herro is spending some of his offseason giving back to the community ... sharing his knowledge with a bunch of kids at a basketball camp in Los Angeles -- and he brought Glen "Big Baby" Davis along for the fun!!

TMZ Sports has learned the Miami Heat guard and former NBA big man pulled up to the Yavneh Hebrew Academy last week ... and got an epic welcome as they spent time with the young hoopers.

The kids went completely crazy ... and we're told they got to do some basketball drills and get things signed by the NBA stars.

They also got some advice on how to become basketball players, just like Herro and Davis.

"We had to listen to our coaches, we had to listen to our teachers," Davis said. "We had to put in the time."

We're told Big Baby even offered his services to be the varsity team's basketball coach this upcoming season ... for free!!

Of course, Davis is an NBA champ and had nine successful seasons in the league. He even has some coaching experience ... leading the Charlotte Purple Jackets in The Basketball League.

Herro, on the other hand, won't have the time ... as the former Sixth Man of the Year is heading into his 5th season with the Heat after signing a 4-year extension for $130 million last season.