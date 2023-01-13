Heat Star Tyler Herro, GF Katya Elise Henry Welcome Second Child Harlem

Tyler Herro is not just a #GirlDad anymore ... 'cause the Miami Heat star's famous girlfriend just gave birth to their first baby boy -- and his name is Harlem!!

The 22-year-old guard and fitness model Katya Elise Henry announced last June they were expecting their second child ... and Harlem finally arrived on Thursday.

"Welcome to this big beautiful world baby Harlem," Henry wrote alongside a photo with her son.

Herro -- who missed Thursday's game due to the birth of his son and an Achilles injury -- was right by Katya's side and even shared a photo of the dry erase board in their hospital room containing a special message ... "Happy Birthday Harlem 😀"

Side note, Katya's dancing might've played a part in their son's arrival ... the 27-year-old posted an IG video just five days ago where she said ... "last time this dance put me into labor lol".

This is the second bundle of joy for the couple who started dating in 2020. Their daughter, Zya Elise Herro, was born in September 2021.

BTW, Herro has been beastin' on the basketball court, averaging 21.2 points, 6 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game.