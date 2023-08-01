Gunna Called a 'Rat' By Troll, Security Steps In

Gunna's likely come to terms with the fact he's gonna have to deal with trolls ... but one brazen rap fan attempted to push the YSL rapper's limits by calling him a rat to his face.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The fan shamelessly posted footage of himself catching Gunna and his entourage exiting a building and loudly referring to Gunna as a "rat." Gunna's security guard clearly overheard the man's trolling and stepped to him, asking him to repeat the phrase.

Apparently intimidated, the troll left "rat" out of his next statement.

Gunna, who's on probation after accepting a plea deal chose to walk on by the spectacle and the video ended ... presumably without bashing the guy's face in.

"fukumean" now ties "Drip Too Hard" as Gunna's highest charting single of all-time on the Hot 100 (both #4). pic.twitter.com/RYsU3fVba7 — chart data (@chartdata) July 31, 2023 @chartdata