Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Gunna Called a 'Rat' By Troll, Security Steps In

Gunna Trolled With Rat Taunts ... Before Security Steps In!!!

8/1/2023 11:08 AM PT
Getty Composite

Gunna's likely come to terms with the fact he's gonna have to deal with trolls ... but one brazen rap fan attempted to push the YSL rapper's limits by calling him a rat to his face.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The fan shamelessly posted footage of himself catching Gunna and his entourage exiting a building and loudly referring to Gunna as a "rat." Gunna's security guard clearly overheard the man's trolling and stepped to him, asking him to repeat the phrase.

Apparently intimidated, the troll left "rat" out of his next statement.

Gunna

Gunna, who's on probation after accepting a plea deal chose to walk on by the spectacle and the video ended ... presumably without bashing the guy's face in.

His new song "fukumean" is his biggest solo hit to date ... all that snitch talk has just helped his career blossom!!!

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later